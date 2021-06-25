Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Citigroup Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.98. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.84.

C stock opened at $71.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.61. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $147.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 11.9% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Citigroup by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 81,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 45.3% during the first quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.