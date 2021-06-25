PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Stock Price Down 2.9%

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC)’s share price traded down 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.62 and last traded at $49.62. 633 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.10.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 2,503.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PureTech Health stock. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 262,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000. Colony Group LLC owned 0.92% of PureTech Health at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

