Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Puma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PUMSY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.76. 2,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,032. Puma has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $12.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.11.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.