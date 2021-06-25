Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PUMSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of PUMSY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,032. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.11. Puma has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $12.07.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

