Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €114.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($134.12) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PUM. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Puma and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Puma currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €96.38 ($113.39).

PUM stock opened at €96.68 ($113.74) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.59. Puma has a 12 month low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a 12 month high of €97.36 ($114.54). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €91.62.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

