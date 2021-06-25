pulltherug.finance Price Reaches $3.45 (RUGZ)

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One pulltherug.finance coin can currently be bought for $3.45 or 0.00010777 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, pulltherug.finance has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. pulltherug.finance has a total market cap of $32,551.49 and $31.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00054348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00020665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.00 or 0.00599862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000302 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00038511 BTC.

About pulltherug.finance

RUGZ is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken . pulltherug.finance’s official website is pulltherug.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

pulltherug.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pulltherug.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pulltherug.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

