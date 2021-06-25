Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Erste Group upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS OGZPY opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.89. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $7.73.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an integrated energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation of Gas, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

