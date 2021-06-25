Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 360 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ED. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 60.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ED opened at $73.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $83.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.16%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

