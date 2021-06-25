Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 256 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPG. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.47.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $169.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.93. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.14 and a 12-month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

