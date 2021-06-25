Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.91.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $315.73 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $328.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.69 and a beta of 0.20.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

