Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $5.26 Million Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STT opened at $81.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $89.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.36.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

