Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,349,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,505 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,958,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,434,009,000 after buying an additional 107,255 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $595,877,000 after buying an additional 2,176,989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $554,824,000 after buying an additional 84,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,409,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $545,735,000 after buying an additional 31,314 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.35.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $164.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 61.11, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $180.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

