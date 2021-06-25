Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $78.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $65.78 and a one year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at $299,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.79.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

