Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35,985 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $7,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARCB. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in ArcBest by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ArcBest by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in ArcBest during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ArcBest during the first quarter worth about $226,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARCB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.15.

In other news, Director Steven Spinner sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $921,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $703,680.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,713.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 103,536 shares of company stock worth $8,571,704. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $58.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.38. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.84.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

