Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,643 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of American Equity Investment Life worth $7,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 0.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 6.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

AEL opened at $32.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.24. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $497.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.14 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 19.17%. Analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $135,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,423,620.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $1,001,335.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,086.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,179. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

