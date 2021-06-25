Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 134,050 Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,050 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $7,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $1,772,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $3,273,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,574,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,001,000 after purchasing an additional 325,942 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 230,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CADE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.87.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.36. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Cadence Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.08%.

In related news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 45,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $1,030,316.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $873,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 352,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,744.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,867 in the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

