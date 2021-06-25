Prudential Financial Inc. Has $6.37 Million Stock Holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 59.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 161,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,792 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in HNI were worth $6,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in HNI by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 18,848 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in HNI by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HNI by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 31,749 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of HNI by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of HNI by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 300,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,907,000 after purchasing an additional 45,784 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HNI opened at $44.97 on Friday. HNI Co. has a 1-year low of $26.69 and a 1-year high of $46.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.11.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.27. HNI had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

In other HNI news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $161,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,454.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,705 shares of company stock worth $1,142,024. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HNI shares. TheStreet upgraded HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Sidoti upgraded HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

