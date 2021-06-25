Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,080 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.97% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF worth $7,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 663,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,854,000 after buying an additional 376,906 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 290.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 417,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,017,000 after buying an additional 311,000 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 1,693,612.5% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 135,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 135,489 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,280,000. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 309,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after buying an additional 28,415 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.