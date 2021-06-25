Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 56,391 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $7,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 87.9% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 8,335.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 15.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of AAWW opened at $69.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.68. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.36 and a 1 year high of $76.22.
Several brokerages have weighed in on AAWW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.
In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 22,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,378,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,757,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,433.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,540 shares of company stock worth $4,339,796 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
About Atlas Air Worldwide
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
