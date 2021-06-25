Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 56,391 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $7,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 87.9% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 8,335.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 15.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAWW opened at $69.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.68. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.36 and a 1 year high of $76.22.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $861.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.70 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAWW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 22,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,378,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,757,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,433.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,540 shares of company stock worth $4,339,796 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

