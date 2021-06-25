Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 6,279 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,948 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.12% of South State worth $6,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in South State by 1,050.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in South State in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in South State in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in South State by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in South State by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $372,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $223,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,776,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,971 shares of company stock valued at $961,736 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $84.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. South State Co. has a twelve month low of $42.75 and a twelve month high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $358.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.90 million. South State had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 17.34%. South State’s revenue was up 108.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

SSB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their price objective on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

South State Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

