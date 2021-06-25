Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 124,214 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 200.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 186,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,214 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.38% of Cohu worth $7,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Cohu by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 92,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 8.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 2.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cohu alerts:

COHU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cohu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $35.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 1.78.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.