Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Provident Financial to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 264 ($3.45) in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

PFG stock opened at GBX 226.20 ($2.96) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 35.64, a quick ratio of 35.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.07. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of GBX 154.90 ($2.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 330.40 ($4.32). The company has a market cap of £573.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 240.41.

In related news, insider Neeraj Kapur sold 16,186 shares of Provident Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 239 ($3.12), for a total transaction of £38,684.54 ($50,541.60).

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

