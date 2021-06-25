Proton Hits Market Capitalization of $22.20 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Proton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Proton has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a total market cap of $22.20 million and $2.06 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Proton Coin Profile

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

