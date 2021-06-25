ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of ProSight Global worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ProSight Global by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 622,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 41,513 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of ProSight Global by 329.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 480,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 368,744 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProSight Global by 665.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 373,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 324,821 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of ProSight Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ProSight Global by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 22,460 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of ProSight Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

ProSight Global stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $560.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ProSight Global, Inc. has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $14.25.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $222.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. ProSight Global had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 6.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that ProSight Global, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ProSight Global Company Profile

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

