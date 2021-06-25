Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.46% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRGS stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,014. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.08. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $49.23.

In other Progress Software news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRGS shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

