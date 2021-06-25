Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.460-3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $529 million-535 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $525 million.Progress Software also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.46-3.50 EPS.

Shares of Progress Software stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.51. 793,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,007. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.08. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 36.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

