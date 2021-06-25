Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.460-3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $529 million-535 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $525 million.Progress Software also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.46-3.50 EPS.
Shares of Progress Software stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.51. 793,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,007. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.08. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.23.
Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 36.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Progress Software
Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.
