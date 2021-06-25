Proequities Inc. Has $37,000 Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Proequities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Under Armour by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Under Armour by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UAA shares. OTR Global upgraded Under Armour from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.41.

UAA stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.70, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.31. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

