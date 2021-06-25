Proequities Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Proequities Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 867.4% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 79,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 71,300 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2,278.4% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 50,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 48,781 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 36,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 70.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 32,051 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UTF stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

