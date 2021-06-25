Proequities Inc. Buys Shares of 6,304 BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEO. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the first quarter worth $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 46.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. 10.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEO stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.83. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $9.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

