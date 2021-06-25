Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 495,215 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,032,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495,215 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.78% of Activision Blizzard worth $561,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 833.3% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.92. The stock had a trading volume of 114,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,524,067. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company has a market cap of $72.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.19.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

