Primecap Management Co. CA Has $711.73 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,589,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $711,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 36,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,822,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 505,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.78.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $1.71 on Friday, reaching $168.75. The company had a trading volume of 35,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,889. The firm has a market cap of $62.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.47 and a fifty-two week high of $168.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 5,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $919,017.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,449.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,655 shares of company stock worth $8,668,021 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

