Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,720,841 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,615,735 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 2.30% of HP worth $911,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 864,875 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $21,267,000 after purchasing an additional 43,597 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 809,005 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $19,893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in HP by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 408,093 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $10,035,000 after buying an additional 10,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 405,613 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after acquiring an additional 18,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $29.89. The stock had a trading volume of 82,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,802,787. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.92. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

HPQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

