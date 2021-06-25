Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,913,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,720 shares during the period. AstraZeneca comprises 1.7% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,481,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 62.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 20.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 59.5% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 425,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,157,000 after acquiring an additional 158,759 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 16.4% in the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 992,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,338,000 after acquiring an additional 139,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth $7,965,000. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.92. 315,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,490,368. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.56. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The company has a market cap of $154.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

