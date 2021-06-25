Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,236,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 303,483 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,214,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 268,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,951,000 after buying an additional 32,292 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 61,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 34,705 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,314,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,005,000 after purchasing an additional 602,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $524,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,245,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $67.96. The company has a market capitalization of $147.43 billion, a PE ratio of -23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

