Primecap Management Co. CA Boosts Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,012,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,551,355 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific makes up 1.1% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 2.89% of Boston Scientific worth $1,585,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.16. 49,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,882,003. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $44.63. The stock has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.53.
In other news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 8,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $377,699.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,072.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,744,356 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.
Boston Scientific Company Profile
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.