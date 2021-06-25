Primecap Management Co. CA Boosts Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,012,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,551,355 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific makes up 1.1% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 2.89% of Boston Scientific worth $1,585,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.16. 49,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,882,003. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $44.63. The stock has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.53.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 8,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $377,699.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,072.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,744,356 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

