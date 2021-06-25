Primas Reaches Market Cap of $1.22 Million (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 25th. Primas has a market cap of $1.22 million and $6.47 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0231 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Primas has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.82 or 0.00392953 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007212 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 187.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00011440 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Primas

PST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primas’ official website is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

