PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.38.

PPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays began coverage on PPD in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of PPD in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of PPD in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of PPD traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.10. 49,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,770. PPD has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $46.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.22.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPD will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,139,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in PPD in the first quarter worth $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PPD in the first quarter worth $41,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in PPD in the first quarter worth $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in PPD in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in PPD in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

