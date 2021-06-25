PotCoin (POT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4,424.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.02 million and $4,424.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,489.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,853.64 or 0.05534997 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $466.97 or 0.01394370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.16 or 0.00385683 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00121321 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $203.15 or 0.00606618 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.41 or 0.00380459 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007031 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00038803 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,344,873 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.