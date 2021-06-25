Poseidon Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $223,852.00 (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Poseidon Network has a total market cap of $46.92 million and approximately $223,852.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poseidon Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Poseidon Network has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002405 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00074246 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000223 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poseidon Network Profile

QQQ is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Poseidon Network’s official website is poseidon.network . The official message board for Poseidon Network is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @qqqtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Poseidon Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poseidon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poseidon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

