Populous (PPT) Market Cap Tops $65.82 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. In the last week, Populous has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Populous has a market cap of $65.82 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous coin can now be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00003853 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00054294 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00020511 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.34 or 0.00587014 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00038003 BTC.

Populous Coin Profile

Populous (CRYPTO:PPT) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . Populous’ official website is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

