Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $436.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Pool alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total value of $7,324,789.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,120,444.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POOL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,597,352,000 after acquiring an additional 709,088 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Pool by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 887,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,488,000 after buying an additional 239,926 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Pool by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 638,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,493,000 after buying an additional 29,726 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Pool by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 568,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Pool by 16.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 479,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,416,000 after acquiring an additional 68,292 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $459.03 on Friday. Pool has a 12 month low of $259.04 and a 12 month high of $464.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $429.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pool will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.