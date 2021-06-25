PolypuX Achieves Market Cap of $68,964.79 (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. PolypuX has a total market cap of $68,964.79 and approximately $5,181.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolypuX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PolypuX has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00046173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00098589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00162112 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003002 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,016.63 or 1.00161650 BTC.

About PolypuX

PolypuX was first traded on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

PolypuX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolypuX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolypuX using one of the exchanges listed above.

