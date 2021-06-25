Polymath (POLY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.07 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 25th. Polymath has a market cap of $88.45 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. One Polymath coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.67 or 0.00393965 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007183 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 187.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00011385 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Polymath Coin Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 618,764,165 coins. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Polymath Coin Trading

