Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $110.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.83.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $90.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. Plexus has a one year low of $62.52 and a one year high of $101.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.21.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.14, for a total value of $235,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,657 shares in the company, valued at $8,816,869.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total value of $282,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,636,839.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,755 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Plexus by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Plexus by 21.8% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 57,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after buying an additional 10,209 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Plexus by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Plexus by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Plexus by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,083,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

