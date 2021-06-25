PlayFuel Hits One Day Volume of $5.16 Million (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One PlayFuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. PlayFuel has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and $5.16 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PlayFuel alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00055488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00020943 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $212.59 or 0.00611223 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00039837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

PlayFuel Profile

PlayFuel is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io . The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayFuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayFuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.