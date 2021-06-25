Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Sold by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,147 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 100,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 41.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAA traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $11.19. The company had a trading volume of 39,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,500,519. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.47.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

