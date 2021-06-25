Pivot Token (PVT) Price Down 34.9% This Week

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 25th. One Pivot Token coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pivot Token has traded down 34.9% against the U.S. dollar. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $915,045.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00053551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00020395 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.51 or 0.00581021 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00038505 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

PVT is a coin. It launched on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.