Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Downgraded to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PLLIF. Stifel Nicolaus cut Pirelli & C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pirelli & C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of PLLIF opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.60. Pirelli & C. has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $5.97.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers car tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle tires under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

