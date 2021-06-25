Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OneMain in a report released on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.38 EPS.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $825.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

OMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.08.

Shares of OMF opened at $60.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 2.10. OneMain has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $60.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

In other OneMain news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in OneMain by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,796,000 after acquiring an additional 624,413 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its holdings in OneMain by 16.6% during the first quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,827,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,167,000 after purchasing an additional 260,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,456,000 after purchasing an additional 111,604 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in OneMain by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,229,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,028,000 after acquiring an additional 466,985 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in OneMain by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,206,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,122,000 after buying an additional 133,073 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

