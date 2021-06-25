Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Takes $1.73 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY stock traded up $2.82 on Friday, reaching $494.99. 19,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,997. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $494.78. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $311.27 and a twelve month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.